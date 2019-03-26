NC leader Farooq Abdullah slams BJP-led Centre over claims on IAF strikes in Pakistan's Balakot, Ram temple issue

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh): National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdulla on Monday questioned the BJP-led Central government over its claims on Indian Air Force (IAF) strikes conducted in Pakistan's Balakot.

"If 300 people have died (in Balakot air strike), would there not be an international cry as to what has happened? And anybody who questions this, he is anti-national, he is a Pakistani," he said in Vijaywada.

Farooq further claimed that following the air-strikes, no one is talking about the Ram temple issue.

"Today no one talks of Ram Temple. Before that strike in Balakot, it was temple, temple, and temple. Who is talking of Ram today?" he questioned.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said," What they (BJP) are selling to people is that here is a man who is like Hanuman who can beat Pakistan. Has he beaten Pakistan? I don’t think so," the NC leader said.

