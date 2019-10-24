Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Nawapur Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 10:05:34 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
INC Naik Shirishkumar Surupsing 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Ramu Maharya Valvi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sharad Krushnarao Gavit 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Jagan Hurji Gavit 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Gavit Bharat Manikrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arjunsing Diwansing Vasave 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Rakesh Rajya Gavit 0 Votes 0% Votes
AAP Dr. Sunil Kuthya Gavit 0 Votes 0% Votes
BTP Dr. Ulhas Jayant Vasave 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Prakash Mohan Gangurde 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

  • Nawapur is one of the four constituences reserved under Scheduled Tribe (ST) category in Nandurbar district

  • Voting in this Congress stronghold will take place on 21 October along with 287 other constituencies in Maharashtra

  • In 2014, Naik Surupsing Hirya from the Congress party won the Assembly constituency with 93,796 votes

Nawapur Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are four reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe category in the Nandurabar district — Akkalkuwa, Shahada, Nandurbar, Nawapur.

Nawapur Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Representational image. Courtesy: CNN-News18

Constituency Name — Nawapur

Constituency Number — 4

District Name — Nandurbar

Total Electors —2,87,614

Female Electors —1,47,190

Male Electors —1,40,423

Third Gender— 1

Reserved — Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections — In 2014, Naik Surupsing Hirya from the Congress party won the elections with 93,796 votes.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 10:05:34 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores