Nawada Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nawada Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 39

Total electors: 16,75,789

Female electors: 7,88,739

Male electors: 8,87,050

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Assembly constituencies: Barbigha, Rajauli (SC), Hisua, Nawada, Gobindpur, Warsaliganj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP has dominated the constituencies in three elections including the 2014 polls where BJP leader Giriraj Singh defeated RJD’s Raj Ballab Prasad by more than 14,000 votes. The only time RJD won the seat is in 2004.

Demographics: It covers parts of Sheikhpura district and the entire Nawada district. It is known for sugarcane farming in the region. Nawada district has a population of 22,19,146 people, of which 88.5 percent are Hindus. It also receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

