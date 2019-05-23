Co-presented by


Nawada Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:36:27 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
RUC Mokim Uddin 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Aditya Pradhan 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Ranganatha Chary 0 Votes 0% Votes
MSP Vijay Ram 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Naresh Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Tulsi Dayal 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Vishnu Dev Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJD Vibha Devi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prof. K.B. Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nivedita Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rakesh Raushan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajesh Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
LJP Chandan Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nawada Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 39

Total electors: 16,75,789

Female electors: 7,88,739

Male electors: 8,87,050

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Assembly constituencies: Barbigha, Rajauli (SC), Hisua, Nawada, Gobindpur, Warsaliganj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP has dominated the constituencies in three elections including the 2014 polls where BJP leader Giriraj Singh defeated RJD’s Raj Ballab Prasad by more than 14,000 votes. The only time RJD won the seat is in 2004.

Demographics: It covers parts of Sheikhpura district and the entire Nawada district. It is known for sugarcane farming in the region. Nawada district has a population of 22,19,146 people, of which 88.5 percent are Hindus. It also receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:36:27 IST

