Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Navsari Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: CR Patil of BJP retains seat

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 18:37:20 IST pollpedia

Navsari Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total electors: 17,64,622

Female electors: 7,92,532

Male electors: 9,72,090

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, the seat was created following the delimitation in 2008. Majura Assembly seat also was created after delimitation in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Limbayat, Udhna, Majura, Choryasi, Jalalpore, Navsari, Gandevi (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Since the constituency’s formation, BJP’s Chandrakant Raghunath Patil had been the MP.

Demographics: It covers parts of Navsari and Surat districts. Navsari district has a population of 13,29,672, of which 6,39,659 people belong to the scheduled tribes. The region also produces cotton and other crops such as millet and maize.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 18:37:20 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile