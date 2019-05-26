Naveen Patnaik unanimously elected BJD legislature party leader for record fifth term, to take oath as Odisha CM on 29 May

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Naveen Patnaik was Sunday unanimously elected as the leader of the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) legislature party in Odisha for a record fifth term in a row.

"Patnaik was chosen the leader by the newly elected BJD MLAs during a 45-minute meeting at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar," party sources said.

Thanking the newly elected legislators for electing him as the legislature party leader once again, Patnaik said the new government would work hard to ensure speedy development of the state.

"I am very grateful to the MLAs for unanimously electing me as the BJD legislature party leader. We will work hard for the state's development," Patnaik told reporters after the meeting.

He also said that he will meet the governor soon to stake claim for forming the next government. "Patnaik's election would be conveyed to Governor Ganeshi Lal shortly," party sources said.

"The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held on 29 May at the Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar," they added.

In a stellar performance in the recently concluded polls in Odisha, the BJD won 112 out of the 146 Assembly seats. The BJD also won 12 out of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the general elections, which was held simultaneously with the Assembly polls.

