Naveen Patnaik takes oath as Odisha Chief Minister for 5th consecutive term today; Tukuni Sahu, Padmini Dian among first-time ministers

Naveen Patnaik took the oath of office as the Odisha chief minister for the fifth consecutive term today (29 May, Wednesday). The team of Patnaik is likely to be a mix of experienced and new faces, according to the BJD lawmakers who were intimated of their induction, reports have said. The swearing-in ceremony of Patnaik is scheduled to be held at the Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar, party sources told PTI.

Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal on Sunday invited Patnaik, who led the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to an emphatic victory in both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, to form the next government in the state.

The BJD won 112 of the 146 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections. "After being satisfied that the BJD commands majority, the honourable Governor has extended invitation to Naveen Patnaik to form the new government," a Raj Bhavan spokesman said.

Several BJD lawmakers on Tuesday said that they had received phone calls from Naveen Niwas, the residence of Patnaik in Bhubaneswar, informing them that they would be sworn-in as ministers.

Several senior leaders, who were ministers in the previous government, are likely to be re-inducted into the council of ministers again. They include Ashok Chandra Panda, Pratap Jena, Sushant Singh, Bikram Keshari Arukh, Prafulla Mallick and Niranjan Pujari.

Sushant Singh, who was Energy Minister in the previous government, confirmed that he received a phone call to take oath as minister on Wednesday. Former ministers Ranendra Pratap Swain and Padmanav Behera are also likely to be in the new team.

Tukuni Sahu, Padmini Dian, Sameer Dash, Naba Kishore Das, Dibyashankar Mishra, Jagannath Saraka, Jyotiprakash Mishra, Raghunandan Das and Tusharkanti Behera are likely to be first-time ministers. Sahu said she received a phone call from Patnaik about her induction in the council of ministers.

Former minister Surya Narayan Patro will be nominated for the Speaker's post while former minister Pramila Mallick will be appointed as the Government Chief Whip, said sources.

Patnaik was chosen the leader by the newly elected MLAs during a 45-minute meeting at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar earlier this week, BJD sources said. At the Sunday meeting, Patnaik said the new government will work hard to ensure speedy development of the state and welfare of its people.

Overcoming a Modi wave that swept the country, the Patnaik-led BJD has scripted history with a landslide victory to form the government in Odisha for a record fifth term in a row.

The BJD won 112 of 146 assembly seats which went to polls. While the state has 147 assembly segments, polling in Patkura was postponed twice following the death of a candidate and then due to cyclone Fani. .

The BJD also won 12 out of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the general elections, which was held simultaneously with the assembly polls.

The BJD had secured 117 assembly seats in the 2014 assembly polls.

The BJP, which had won 10 seats in the previous Assembly election, has made substantial gains this time with its nominees clinching 23 seats. The Congress has bagged nine seats while the CPM and an Independent have bagged one seat each. The saffron party is now poised to replace the Congress as the main Opposition in the state.

State Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar called on the governor and handed him over the Gazette Notification issued by the Election Commission notifying the names of the newly elected members of the assembly, the Raj Bhavan spokesman said. With this notification, the new Odisha Legislative Assembly deemed to have been constituted with effect from 25 May, 2019, he said.

