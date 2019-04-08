Nationalism is BJP's inspiration, says Modi at party manifesto launch, promises to make India developed nation by 2047

New Delhi: Asserting that nationalism was the BJP's inspiration, inclusion its philosophy and good governance its mantra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the party aimed to make India a developed nation by 2047, 100 years after Independence.

The "Sankalp Patra" (document of resolve) of the BJP had 75 definitive, time-bound targets for the country, Modi said after releasing the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls starting 11 April.

"The manifesto highlights three major points – nationalism is our motivation, inclusion is our philosophy and governance is our mantra.

"We want people to hold us accountable. Hence, we have set out 75 goals to be achieved by 2022," he added.

The BJP manifesto was a "multi-layered and multi-dimensional" document that addressed the expectations and aspirations of all sections of the society, the prime minister said, adding that it contained "jan ki mann ki baat".

It aimed to make India a developed nation by 2047, on the completion of 100 years of Independence, he said.

"We want to fight poverty rather than sit inside air-conditioned rooms. Nationalism is our inspiration and inclusion and good governance is our mantra.

"We first addressed the needs of the people, now we will fulfill their aspirations," Modi added.

He further said, "Our 'Sankalp' (resolve) is to change India from a developing country to a developed country. This should turn into a mass movement. We have kept the common man at the centre of our manifesto and our promises."

