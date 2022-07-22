National Herald case: Enforcement Directorate issues fresh summon to Sonia Gandhi, defers it to 26 July
The Congress president was questioned for over two hours during her first day of questioning in the case on Thursday
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh summon to Congress President Sonia Gandhi for her questioning in the National Herald newspaper-linked money laundering case, officials said Friday. Later they deferred it by a day to 26 July.
They said she is now required to appear before the federal agency on Tuesday, and not on Monday (25 July). The reason for the change of date could not be ascertained immediately.
Gandhi, 75, was questioned for over two hours during her first day of questioning in the case on Thursday.
The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.
With input from PTI
