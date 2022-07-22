Politics

National Herald case: Enforcement Directorate issues fresh summon to Sonia Gandhi, defers it to 26 July

The Congress president was questioned for over two hours during her first day of questioning in the case on Thursday

FP Staff July 22, 2022 22:28:47 IST
National Herald case: Enforcement Directorate issues fresh summon to Sonia Gandhi, defers it to 26 July

File image of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. PTI

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh summon to Congress President Sonia Gandhi for her questioning in the National Herald newspaper-linked money laundering case, officials said Friday. Later they deferred it by a day to 26 July.

They said she is now required to appear before the federal agency on Tuesday, and not on Monday (25 July). The reason for the change of date could not be ascertained immediately.

Gandhi, 75, was questioned for over two hours during her first day of questioning in the case on Thursday.

The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

With input from PTI

Also read:

National Herald case: ED quizzes Sonia Gandhi for two hours, allows her to leave on medical grounds

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 22, 2022 22:33:19 IST

TAGS:

also read

National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED today, Congress plans protests
Politics

National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED today, Congress plans protests

The Congress will hold protests across the country against the questioning of its chief Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate today in connection with the National Herald-AJL case.

ED grills Sonia Gandhi in National Herald Case: What are the allegations against the Congress chief?
Politics

ED grills Sonia Gandhi in National Herald Case: What are the allegations against the Congress chief?

Sonia Gandhi arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to the newspaper National Herald. Even as the Congress chief is being probed, protests have erupted across the country

National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi questioned by ED; Congress calls it 'political vendetta', says BJP is 'afraid' of her
Politics

National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi questioned by ED; Congress calls it 'political vendetta', says BJP is 'afraid' of her

Massive protests are being carried out by Congress workers and supporters across the country against Sonia Gandhi's ED summons in the National Herald money laundering case