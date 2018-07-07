Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

National Conference leader to meet J&K governor to discuss alleged discrimination, atrocities in Srinagar during PDP-BJP reign

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 07, 2018 15:49:14 IST

Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) on Saturday said it would call upon Governor NN Vohra to apprise him about the alleged discrimination and atrocities against the people in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, during the last three years.

National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar was addressing a press conference along with party's constituency in-charges of Srinagar at party headquarters. “The party has decided to call upon the governor and his advisors to raise the issue of discrimination and atrocities in Srinagar and want the administration to address them,” he said.

File image of Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra. Getty Images

File image of Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra. Getty Images

Sagar claimed that the party had raised the issues but the People's Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party government paid no heed to them. “We had raised these issues in the last three years, but to no avail. The people of Srinagar have been subjected to curfews, restrictions, atrocities and economic losses. After south (Kashmir), Srinagar was targeted. An atmosphere of uncertainty and insecurity was created in Srinagar and people were made to face difficulties,” he said.

Sagar said all the MLAs and constituency incharges of the party in Srinagar would call upon the governor in a few days and bring these issues to his notice.

NC provincial president (Kashmir) Nasir Aslam Wani condemned the killing of three civilians in Kulgam allegedly in security forces' firing. “We condemn the killings. We had hoped that such killings would stop but it was still continuing. We appeal to the governor to stop these killings,” he said.

Sagar said the NC had a clear policy that “oppression and suppression are no options. It is a political issue and has to be resolved politically”.


Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 15:49 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores