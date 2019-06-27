'Nation is proud of your son': Amit Shah tells family of J&K inspector who died in Anantnag terror attack

Home minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Arshad Ahmed Khan, who was killed in a terror attack in Anantnag on 12 June. Amid tight security arrangements, Shah visited the family in Bal Garden area of the city. The area was cordoned off for the home minister's visit.

Visited the home of inspector Arshad Khan, SHO Anantnag in Srinagar, who was martyred in a terror attack & offered my condolences to the bereaved family. His sacrifice for the security of our nation has saved many lives. Entire nation is proud of Arshad Khan‘s valour & courage. pic.twitter.com/eByqlVubo6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 27, 2019

Khan, 37, was injured in the terror attack and later flown to Delhi in an air ambulance for a specialised treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Khan is survived by his wife and two sons, aged four and one.

Five CRPF personnel were also killed in the terror attack when lone Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist targeted a patrol team of the paramilitary force.

Khan, the SHO of Saddar Police station in Anantnag, reached the site soon after the attack was reported.

The moment he stepped out of his official bulletproof vehicle, along with his service rifle, a barrage of bullets were fired by the terrorist. One ricocheted from the butt of his service rifle and hit his liver and duodenum, officials had said.

Even in that condition, the officer kept firing bullets at the terrorist before he collapsed, they had said.

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired the unified headquarters meeting of the security grid in Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the overall security situation in the state, officials said.

State Governor Satya Pal Malik, his advisor-in-charge of home affairs K Vijay Kumar, chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Northern army commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, DGP Dilbagh Singh, heads of various intelligence agencies and paramilitary forces were present in the meeting, the officials said.

His visit to the state signifies the importance given to Jammu and Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The home minister on Wednesday reviewed the security arrangements for Amarnath yatra, which commences on 1 July.

He had also reviewed the developmental works including the Rs 80,000 crore Prime Minister's Development Package announced by Narendra Modi for the state in 2015.

With inputs from PTI

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.