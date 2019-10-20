Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Nashik West profile: BJP incumbent Seema Hiray faces Apoorva Hiray of NCP in constituency

Nashik West Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are five reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Nashik district — Baglan (ST), Kalwan (ST), Dindori (ST), Deolali (SC), Igatpuri (ST).

Constituency Name— Nashik West

Constituency Number—125

District Name—Nashik

Total Electors— 398907

Female Electors—182628

Male Electors—183538

Third Gender—0

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections: In 2009, Nitin Bhosle of MNS won the seat netting 52,855 votes defeating NCP’s Nana Mahale who received 28,117 votes. Seema Hiray of BJP won the seat in 2014 bagging 67,489 votes against Sudhakar Badgujar of the Shiv Sena who received 37,819 votes.

This year, Seema Mahesh Hiray of the BJP is back in the fray. She faces Dr Apoorva Prashant Hiray of the NCP. Former BJP leader Apoorva had joined NCP last year along with her husband Prashant Hiray.

Demographics — Nashik West is in the district of Nashik in Maharashtra.

