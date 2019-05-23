Co-presented by


Nashik Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:Godse Hemant Tukaram leading

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:55:09 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BTP Jawale Soniya Ramnath 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Sameer Magan Bhujbal 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Godse Hemant Tukaram 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Pavan Chandrakant Pawar 0 Votes 0% Votes
HJP Vinod Vasant Shirsath 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Aher Sharad Keru 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Sanjay Sukhdev Ghodke 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Shivnath Vithoba Kasar 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sudhir Shridhar Deshmukh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Kokate Manikrao Shivajirao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kedar Sindhubai Ravindra 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kanoje Prakash Giridhar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Devidas Piraji Sarkate 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dhananjay Anil Bhawsar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sharad Damu Dhanrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vilas Madhukar Desale (Patil) 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Priyanka Ramrao Shirole 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Adv. Ahire Vaibhav Shantaram 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nashik Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 15,93,237

Female electors: 7,42,780

Male electors: 5,24,572

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Niphad and Yevla Assembly segments were removed in 2008 and Igatpuri Assembly seat was added from the erstwhile Dahanu Lok Sabha Constituency. Nashik Assembly seat was split into Nashik East Nashik West and Nashik Central.

Assembly constituencies: Sinnar, Nashik East, Nashik Central, Nashik West, Deolali (SC), Igatpuri (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena’s Uttamrao Dhikale became the MP in 2009. However, NCP’s Devidas Hingale won in 2004. In 2009, NCP’s Sameer Bhujbal won the seat and in 2014 he was succeeded by Shiv Sena leader Hemant Tukaram Godse.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Nashik district. Though a Hindu-majority district, it has a sizeable Muslim population of 6.93 lakh people. Its literacy rate is 82.3 percent, as per Census 2011.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:55:09 IST

