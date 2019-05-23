Nashik Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nashik Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 15,93,237

Female electors: 7,42,780

Male electors: 5,24,572

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Niphad and Yevla Assembly segments were removed in 2008 and Igatpuri Assembly seat was added from the erstwhile Dahanu Lok Sabha Constituency. Nashik Assembly seat was split into Nashik East Nashik West and Nashik Central.

Assembly constituencies: Sinnar, Nashik East, Nashik Central, Nashik West, Deolali (SC), Igatpuri (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena’s Uttamrao Dhikale became the MP in 2009. However, NCP’s Devidas Hingale won in 2004. In 2009, NCP’s Sameer Bhujbal won the seat and in 2014 he was succeeded by Shiv Sena leader Hemant Tukaram Godse.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Nashik district. Though a Hindu-majority district, it has a sizeable Muslim population of 6.93 lakh people. Its literacy rate is 82.3 percent, as per Census 2011.

