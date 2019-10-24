Nashik East Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nashik East Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are five reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Nashik district — Baglan (ST), Kalwan (ST), Dindori (ST), Deolali (SC), Igatpuri (ST).

Constituency Name—Nashik East

Constituency Number—123

District Name—Nashik

Total Electors—354302

Female Electors—169591

Male Electors—184707

Third Gender—4

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections: In 2009, Dhikale Uttamrao Nathuji of the MNS won the seat with 47,924 votes against Sanap Balasaheb Mahadu of the BJP who received 29,189 votes. MNS won the seat by a margin of 18,735 votes. However, in the 2014 Assembly election, BJP's Sanap Balasaheb Mahadu emerged as the winner receiving a total of 78,941 votes defeating Chandrakant Pandurang Lavte of the Shiv Sena who received just 46,374 votes.

This election, Congress has fielded Ganesh Sukdeo Unhawane against from the seat while BJP has fielded Rahul Uattamrao Dhikle.

Demographics — Nashik East is in the district of Nashik in Maharashtra.

