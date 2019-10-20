Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Nashik Central profile: BJP's Devyani Pharande hopes to retain seat, faces MNS' Nitin Bhosale and Congress' Hemlata Patil

Nashik Central Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are five reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Nashik district — Baglan (ST), Kalwan (ST), Dindori (ST), Deolali (SC), Igatpuri (ST).

Constituency Name—Nashik Central

Constituency Number—124

District Name—Nashik

Total Electors—317800

Female Electors—154265

Male Electors—163530

Third Gender—5

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections: In 2009, Vasantrao Gite of MNS won against Congress’ candidate Dr Shobha Bachchhav. Vasantrao Gite bagged 62,167 votes as against Dr Shobha Bachchhav’s 30,998 votes. In 2014, BJP won the seat with party candidate Devyani Suhas Pharande defeating incumbent MNS MLAVasantrao Gite with a margin of over 28,000 votes.

This year, BJP has fielded Devyani Suhas Pharande of the Bharatiya Janata Party will be contesting against Bhosale Nitin Keshavrao of MNS and Hemlata Ninad Patil of the Congress.

Demographics — Nashik Central is in the district of Nashik in Maharashtra.

