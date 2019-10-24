Narwana Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Narwana Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 38

Total electors: 2,06,290

Female electors: 94,580

Male electors: 1,11,710

Reserved: Yes, for the Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: INLD’s Om Prakash Chautala defeated the Congress candidate Randeep Singh Surjewala in the 2000 Assembly elections and served as the chief minister of Haryana. But in the following election, Surjewala gained over Chautala. Interestingly, there has been a difference of about 2,000 votes between the two candidates every year. The INLD came back to power when Narwana held elections as a reserved constituency for the first time in 2009. Pirthi Singh of the INLD won in the 2009 and 2014 elections, securing over 70,000 votes each time.

Sushil Kumar from INLD, Dharamvir Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party, Vidya Rani Danoda from Congress and Santosh Danoda from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Click here for the full list of candidates in Narwana LAC in 2019

Demographics: Narwana is also informally known as the City of KD (Kulbir Danoda, a famous Haryanvi rapper, singer, and lyricist). With long and extremely hot summers, the area also experiences harsh winters. Hindus form a majority of the population, and the Arya Samaj is considered dominant in the region.

Click here for the detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .