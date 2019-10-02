Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Narnaund profile: BJP likely to put stiff resistance after regaining seat in 2014 in nearly a decade

Narnaund Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 49

Total electors: 1,96,767

Female electors: 88,651

Male electors: 1,08,116

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Independent candidate Ram Bhagat won by procuring about 31,000 votes while Congress candidate Virender Singh emerged as a runner-up with about 29,000 votes in the 2000 election. In 2005, the BJP came to power in Narnaund as its candidate Ram Kumar gained over INLD’s Saroj. Interestingly, Ram Kumar secured 31,000 votes while Saroj won about 29,000 votes. In 2009, Kumar contested as a Congress candidate and was defeated by Saroj who win with about 10,000 votes more. The BJP came back to power in 2014 as INLD’s Ram Singh Mor lost to the BJP’s Captain Abhimanyu.

Jassi Petwar from INLD, Mahendra Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party, Baljeet Sihag from Congress and Captain Abhimanyu from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: The last time the Congress won an election in Narnaund is 1972. Like in its neighbouring regions, the primary source of income in Narnaund is agriculture.

