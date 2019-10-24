Narnaul Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Narnaul Assembly Elections 2019 | With the Election Commission announcing the election dates for poll-bound Haryana Assembly, which is scheduled to be held in a single-phase on 21 October, the poll body is gearing up to conduct the electoral exercise in a democratic set up.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Narnaul Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 70

Total electors: 1,44,066

Female electors: 67,388

Male electors: 76,678

Third gender electors: 0

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In 2000, Independent candidate Moola Ram gained over another Independent contender Radhey Shayam by a thin margin of 427 votes. However, in 2005 Assembly polls, Shayam defeated Chander Parkash of the Congress by securing 24,485 votes. Narender Singh of the HJCBL won the 2009 election by a margin of over 3,000 votes. The BJP made inroads in Narnaul only in 2014 by fielding Om Prakash, who won the polls with 31,664 votes.

Rajendra Singh from INLD, Krishan Kumar from Bahujan Samaj Party, Narendra Singh from Congress and Om Prakash Yadav from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Narnaul has the lowest electoral strength in Mahendragarh District.

