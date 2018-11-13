Narendra Tomar gets parliamentary affairs ministry, Sadananda Gowda fertilizers following Ananth Kumar's demise

Union ministers DV Sadananda Gowda and Narendra Singh Tomar were given charge of additional portfolios on Tuesday, after the demise of Ananth Kumar, who served as the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Chemicals and Fertilizers, on Monday.

Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda be assigned the charge of Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Union Minister @nstomar be assigned the charge of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in addition to their existing portfolio. Read here: https://t.co/YvImSuxi69 — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 13, 2018

While Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been given the charge of the Ministry Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Statistics and Programme DV Sadananda Gowda has been assigned the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, in addition to their existing portfolios.

Kumar died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday after battling lung cancer for several months.

The 59-year-old Bengaluru MP breathed his last around 2 am at the Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre where he was under care after returning home in October following treatment in the US and Britain.

The Karnataka government declared three-day state mourning and a holiday on Monday as a mark of respect to the leader, who was groomed in the RSS stable before the stupendous rise in his political career graph.

BJP leaders, Kumar's relatives, family friends and party workers gathered at his residence to pay homage to the "most-loved" Bengaluru MP, known for his affability and cordial ties with rivals.

With inputs from PTI