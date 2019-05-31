Narendra Singh Tomar: Three- time MP is Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister, also incharge of agriculture and farmer’s welfare

Narendra Singh Tomar, a three-time MP who was appointed to the Union Cabinet as the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister, has come a long way in politics after starting as a BJP youth wing leader in the early 80s. Tomar was also appointed as the minister of agriculture and farmer’s welfare.

It was Tomar who conducted the ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament when Narendra Modi was unanimously elected by the NDA's constituent parties as their leader.

Born on 12 June, 1957 at Murar in Gwalior district, Tomar was president of the Gwalior unit of the BJP youth wing from 1980-84.

He was elected as a councilor in 1983, entered the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in 1998 and served as a minister in the BJP government in the state from 2003-2007.

Later he was appointed as state BJP president. After a brief stint as a Rajya Sabha member, Tomar was elected to the Lok Sabha from Morena in 2009.

In 2014, he won the Lok Sabha election from Gwalior and was made a cabinet minister, heading several ministries including mines, steel, labour and employment and rural development and panchayati raj. He returned to Morena in the 2019 election, winning by a margin of over 1.13 lakh votes.

