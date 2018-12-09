You are here:
Narendra Modi's reference to Sonia Gandhi as 'widow' during rally in Rajasthan sparks outrage on social media

Politics FP Staff Dec 09, 2018 22:57:29 IST

A recent remark by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he made an oblique reference to Sonia Gandhi as a "widow", has belatedly become the cause of outrage on social media.

This was after Modi on Sunday extended birthday greetings to the UPA chairperson in a post on Twitter.

Days earlier, in a poll rally in Rajasthan, Modi had alleged corruption in schemes for pensions to widows under the previous Congress regime, and quipped, "Who was the widow from the Congress party who used to get money in her account?"

Several people expressed dismay at the prime minister's statement, and said that he should maintain the "dignity of the office."

A number of political leaders also slammed Modi's statement and compared him with former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "New low by (Narendra Modi). His insensitive comments on Opposition leaders are a blot on the chair of the prime minister. There are many things that he has to learn from Mr Manmohan Singh. He has insulted the whole women fraternity in his urge to target opposition (sic)."


