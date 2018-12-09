Narendra Modi's reference to Sonia Gandhi as 'widow' during rally in Rajasthan sparks outrage on social media

A recent remark by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he made an oblique reference to Sonia Gandhi as a "widow", has belatedly become the cause of outrage on social media.

This was after Modi on Sunday extended birthday greetings to the UPA chairperson in a post on Twitter.

Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. I pray for her long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2018

Days earlier, in a poll rally in Rajasthan, Modi had alleged corruption in schemes for pensions to widows under the previous Congress regime, and quipped, "Who was the widow from the Congress party who used to get money in her account?"

Several people expressed dismay at the prime minister's statement, and said that he should maintain the "dignity of the office."

Dear PM @narendramodi , Neither your mother is a widow by choice nor @SoniaGOfficial is a widow by choice. Could you please maintain some dignity of the office that you are an occupant of? This is not the language that the head of our nation should be using for a woman. https://t.co/NLB7bkw7On — Sadhavi Khosla (@sadhavi) December 9, 2018

Modi has reached the nadir of cheap & vulgar abuse with his “Vidhva” comment on Sonia Gandhi. But, why are fearless journalists who call out every single slight to Modi mum? Cowards — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) December 9, 2018

A number of political leaders also slammed Modi's statement and compared him with former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "New low by (Narendra Modi). His insensitive comments on Opposition leaders are a blot on the chair of the prime minister. There are many things that he has to learn from Mr Manmohan Singh. He has insulted the whole women fraternity in his urge to target opposition (sic)."