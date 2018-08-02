You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Narendra Modi's definition of disruption is 'Opposition raising issues with BJP', says Congress

Politics Press Trust of India Aug 02, 2018 11:35:28 IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "definition" of disruption is that the Opposition should not raise anything with which the government disagrees.

Congress spokesperson and senior leader AM Singhvi, when asked for his comments on the prime minister's remarks about disruptions in Parliament, said the whole nation knows that the Houses were running perfectly without interruption.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

Modi, while speaking at an event at the central hall of Parliament, said, "Sadly, when there is noise and chaos in the House, MPs are not able to speak and the loss is of the entire nation." "Government has the least to lose due to din in Parliament. It is the country which loses the most," the prime minister said.

The Congress leader said, "Indeed, last time in the last session, the sabotage and the interruption came from the government when the no-confidence was to be moved. This time there was absolutely no disruption, but the prime minister's definition of disruption is that the opposition should not raise anything with which the government disagrees."

"We are raising the issue, not of NRC (Assam's National Register of Citizens), but of exclusion of genuine Indian citizens, Hindus and Muslims alike. Now, if you don't like that issue you cannot say why the House is disrupted...you did not allow proper discussion," Singhvi told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

He said the Congress was "very much for" genuine Indian citizens to be included and "non-genuine non-citizens" to be excluded in Assam's NRC, but that does not mean that "there is arbitrary exclusion".

Names of over 40 lakh people in Assam do not figure in the draft NRC, which is being prepared to identify illegal migrants in the state. The second draft of the NRC was published in Guwahati earlier this week.

Opposition Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) has stalled the functioning of the Rajya Sabha for two days over the issue.


Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 11:35 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores