Narendra Modi's address in Lok Sabha: 'Andolanjeevis' polluting pure motives of protesting farmers, says PM

The prime minister said that neither has any agriculture 'mandi' shut down after the three laws were enacted nor has the MSP stopped

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Central Government has great respect for the farmers who are voicing their views on the three farm bills, which is why senior ministers have been talking to them.

He further stated that 'andolanjeevis' were polluting the pure motives of protesting farmers by hijacking well-intentioned agitations.

Modi made these remarks while replying in the Lok Sabha to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. As he made his remarks, Congress MPs staged a walkout in protest.

Two days earlier, the prime minister had defended the laws in the Rajya Sabha, questioning Opposition parties over their "U-turn" on the agriculture sector reforms.

The prime minister said that neither any agriculture 'mandi' (market) has shut down after the three laws were enacted nor has the MSP stopped, rather the MSP has only increased which no one can deny.

"I consider the Kisan Andolan to be pavitra (pure). But, when andolanjeevis hijack well-intentioned agitations, showcase photos of those jailed for serious offences, does it serve any purpose? Not allowing toll plazas to work, destroying telecom towers- does it serve a pavitra andolan?," said Modi

"This House, our government and we all respect farmers who are voicing their views on the farm bills. This is the reason why the topmost ministers of the government are constantly talking to them. There is great respect for farmers."

"After the laws relating to agriculture were passed by Parliament, no mandi has shut. Likewise, MSP has remained. Procurement on MSP has remained. These facts can't be ignored," he said.

The prime minister said those who are disrupting the House are doing so as per a well-planned strategy as they are unable to digest that people can see the truth.

"Through their games, the trust of the people can never be won," he said, amidst protests by the Opposition members.

Modi said the Congress has taken different stands in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. "A divided and confused party like this can do no good to the country," he added.

Modi said India has managed the COVID-19 pandemic successfully despite adverse predictions and the country has now become a ray of hope for the world.

He said the world post- COVID-19 is turning out to be very different and in such times remaining isolated from the global trends will be counter-productive.

"That is why India is working towards building an ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat'' (self-reliant India), which seeks to further global good.

"Predictions were made that India cannot survive as a nation, but people of our country proved them wrong and we are now a ray of hope for the world," he said.

Two days earlier as well, the prime minister had hit out at the Opposition over its stance on the new farm laws. He quoted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on the need for reforms in the farm sector.

"Manmohan ji is here, I will read out his quote. Those taking a U-Turn (on farm laws) will perhaps agree with him. ‘There are other rigidities because of marketing regime set up in 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get highest rate of return. It is our intention to remove all those handicaps which come in the way of India realising its vast potential at one large common market,'" Modi had said.

He also said, "MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future."

With inputs from PTI