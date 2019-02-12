Narendra Modi will be NDA's PM candidate for Lok Sabha polls, who is yours?: Amit Shah to Opposition grand alliance

Ahmedabad: Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rock-solid support of people, BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday dubbed the proposed "mahagathbandhan" of Opposition parties as an alliance of state-level leaders "not standing a chance" in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Attacking the Opposition parties' bid to forge the 'grand alliance' ahead of the election to take on Modi, Shah said it will not affect BJP's poll prospects.

He sought to know from the Opposition parties their prime ministerial 'face' and leader of their proposed grand alliance.

Addressing BJP leaders and workers from Gujarat after launching the 'Mera Parivar-Bhajapa Parivar' voter outreach campaign, Shah said a full majority government was required to enable Modi to continue serving the needy.

"The 2019 Lok Sabha election is an important step for India to become a superpower in the world. I have travelled across the country and I can see that people are standing like a rock with Modi. I have seen love for Modi in people's eyes," he said.

Shah said BJP workers ask him about the 'mahagathbandhan'. "I want to tell them that it will not have any impact," he said.

"What will happen if (former prime minister and JD(S) supremo) Deve Gowda gives a speech in Gujarat or (West Bengal chief minister) Mamata Banerjee in Maharashtra or (former Uttar Pradesh chief minister) Akhilesh Yadav in Kerala? It will not have any impact whatsoever because they are only state-level leaders," the BJP president said.

Asking party workers to reach out to people, Shah said they need not worry as the Opposition parties "do not stand a chance" in the coming election.

"I want people of this gathbandhan to declare their candidate for the prime minister's post. Who is your leader? Who will run this country? We are very clear about it. Modiji will be the NDA candidate and only he will lead us," he said.

On BJP's prospects in Uttar Pradesh, which accounts for the highest number of 80 Lok Sabha seats, Shah said his party will win "nothing less than 74 seats" there.

The Modi government has worked to end corruption and to support 22 crore people through various programmes in its maiden term in office. "I would like to tell all party workers that the Modi government has not done anything to make BJP workers hang their heads in shame. Meet people with pride, they are ready to welcome Modiji," he said.

Earlier, he hoisted the party flag at his private residence in Ahmedabad while launching the mass outreach campaign. The campaign is a strategy of the ruling BJP to connect to voters by hoisting party flags at their houses ahead of the polls.

Shah said the BJP will hold four major programmes in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls to mobilise and expand its

voter base.

As part of the 'Mera Parivar-Bhajapa Parivar' campaign, the party plans to reach out to five crore families by unfurling its flag and garner support of around 20 crore voters in these households. "If more than 20 crore voters express their support to Modiji, it means that the BJP will return to power with more votes compared to the last election," Shah said.

"The programme is meant to express the power of the organisation and to convert it into victory. I am sure crores of party workers will ensure victory for the party," he said.

The BJP also plans to contact 22 crore beneficiaries of various government programmes as part of its 'Sampark Abhiyan', Shah said.

"There are 22 crore such families who have benefitted from programmes launched by the Modi government an BJP-led governments in 16 states," he said.

The central government has also connected 50 crore people through its Ayushman Bharat scheme, he said.

"We will reach out to them and tell them that the party feels there are still many people who are yet to get these basic benefits that you have been offered by the Modi government. The party appeals to you to express your support for Modi so that no one is left behind," he said.

The BJP will also organise the 'Kamal Jyoti' programme wherein party supporters will light up their houses and fire crackers to express their support for Modi, Shah said.

The party will also conduct motorcycle rallies, involving over three crore bikes, across the country on 3 March as part of its voter outreach programme, he said.

