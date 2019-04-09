Narendra Modi was baptised in politics through riots and mass killings: Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal's Raiganj rally

Raiganj (West Bengal): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "baptized in politics through violence and riots", West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said Tuesday, claiming that Adolf Hitler would have committed suicide if he witnessed Modi's activities.

Addressing a rally in Raiganj, Mamata also claimed that the Congress has failed to put up a strong fight against the BJP, leading to the growth of the saffron party.

"Modi has been baptized in politics through riots and mass killings. He is the king of fascists. Had Adolf Hitler been alive, he would have committed suicide seeing Modi's activities," she said.

The TMC supremo also contended that the Congress will not be able to form a government of its own.

"It is because the Congress failed to put up a credible fight against the BJP, the saffron party grew from strength to strength. The Rahul Gandhi-led party will have to seek help from others if it wants to form government at the Centre," Mamata stated.

She further claimed that for every state, alliances have been stitched to oust Narendra Modi.

"Once Modi is voted out of power, all of us will work towards building a new India," Mamata said, adding that TMC has "never compromised in its fight against communalism".

