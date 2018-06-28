Narendra Modi to visit Jaipur on 7 July: Congress says Rajasthan govt has picked only welfare schemes' beneficiaries to meet PM

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Wednesday alleged that the state government was planning to allow only a select group to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his proposed meeting in Jaipur in July.

He said the government is ignoring the general public and only a select section, beneficiaries of government schemes, has been chosen to interact with the prime minister during his visit.

Modi is scheduled to visit Jaipur on 7 July.

"Before this too, the prime minister had communicated through video-conferencing with only benefitted farmers, but the reality is that hundreds of farmers have committed suicide in the state and lakhs of farmers are still deprived of government assistance.

"Whenever the prime minister has visited the state, he made no announcement in the interest of the people of Rajasthan,” Pilot said in a statement.

Countering the statement, former BJP state president Ashok Parnami alleged that Pilot has insulted the poor who are the beneficiaries of government schemes.

"The statement is an insult to those poor people who have been benefitted by government schemes.

"Congress only gave the slogan of removing poverty but Congress leaders removed their own poverty in 60 years,” Parnami said.

The BJP leader said Pilot instead of making such statements should welcome the prime minister to Rajasthan.