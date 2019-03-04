Narendra Modi to kickstart BJP poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh with 'Vijay Sankalp' rally tomorrow

Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sound the poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday by addressing a rally of BJP in neighbouring Dhar district. BJP workers, mainly from tribal-dominated Dhar and Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seats, will take part in the Vijay Sankalp rally, a party functionary said on Monday.

"Prime Minister will tomorrow address 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Dhar and formally launch BJP's poll campaign for the coming Lok Sabha polls," BJP's state media in-charge, Lokendra Parashar told PTI. Modi was scheduled to address rallies at Itarsi and Dhar on 15 and 16 February, respectively, but they were cancelled in the wake of the 14 February Pulwama terror attack.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 27 of the total 29 seats except Guna and Chhindwara constituencies, which were retained by Congress stalwarts Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath, respectively. Dhar and Ratlam-Jhabua constituencies were won by the BJP in 2014.

In 2015, the Congress won the Ratlam-Jhabua byelection, which was necessitated following death of the sitting BJP MP.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.