Narendra Modi to interact with first-time voters on Sunday; PM asks party leaders to run campaign to connect with them

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to interact with first-time voters, a voting segment he has often reached out to, on Sunday and will dwell at length about his government's work aimed at their welfare, BJP sources said.

Modi has often referred to this group of electorate, which numbers close to nine crore, and asked party leaders to run a campaign to connect with them.

The prime minister has also spoken about the need to connect with the voters born in 2000-01, noting that the coming Lok Sabha polls will be the first time they will vote in a general election.

A party leader said details of the interaction are being worked out.

The BJP, especially its youth wing BJYM, has run a number of campaigns to woo the young voters.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha spokesperson Rohit Chahal said it has organised events such as youth Parliament, townhall with young voters and campus ambassadors to connect with new voters.

BJP leaders have claimed that Modi remains a big draw among the young voters and that this group of electorate had voted in large numbers for the party in 2014.

