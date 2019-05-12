Narendra Modi to campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh for 7th phase of Lok Sabha polls, Amit Shah in Himachal Pradesh

BJP and Opposition leaders will be on the campaign trail on Sunday in preparation for the final phase of the Lok Sabha election scheduled to be held on 19 May. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will address several rallies across multiple states.

Modi will address two rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar and Deoria, and two rallies in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa and Indore. Shah will campaign in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, Chamba, and Sirmaur, and also in Punjab's Amritsar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address 2 public rallies in Uttar Pradesh (Kushinagar & Deoria) & 2 public rallies in Madhya Pradesh (Khandwa & Indore) today. #LokSabhaElections2019(file pic) pic.twitter.com/UvVtMHwtN5 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Meanwhile, voting began for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election on Sunday in 59 constituencies across six states and the National Capital Territory of Delhi. 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats of Haryana, eight constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal, all seven seats of Delhi and four of Jharkhand have gone to polls in the ongoing phase.

The Election Commission has set up more than 1 lakh polling booths for over 10 crore eligible voters to choose from among 979 candidates. The sixth phase is being seen as a big test for the BJP, which had won 45 of these 59 seats in 2014, with the Trinamool Congress bagging eight, the Congress winning two seats and the Samajwadi Party winning one.

With inputs from agencies

