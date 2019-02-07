Narendra Modi to address rally in Agartala on 9 February, unveil statue of Tripura's last ruler Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya

Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the state on 9 February to address a rally in Agartala and inaugurate several projects, including a railway line and a new block at Tripura Institute of Technology campus, sources in the chief minister's office said on Thursday.

The new railway line, spanning 23 kilometres, will connect Garji to Belonia in South Tripura district.

The prime minister is also scheduled to unveil a statue of Tripura's erstwhile ruler Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya, the sources said.

A high-level team, comprising Inspector General Rajeev Singh, West Tripura Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajit Pratap Singh and SP (security) Sankar Debanth, visited the airport and the rally venue on Wednesday to check the security arrangements, they said.

"A team of Special Protection Group has arrived in Agartala on Tuesday for the prime minister's programme. Apart from that, Tripura State Rifles personnel and police officers will be deployed in large numbers across Agartala to ensure Modi's security," Debnath stated.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said the prime minister is set to arrive in Tripura around 3 pm.

After unveiling the statue of Kishore Manikya, the last ruler of the state, Modi would proceed to Swami Vivekananda Maidan for addressing the public meeting, he added.

