Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

'Narendra Modi targetting my family': Yogendra Yadav claims harassment after I-T officials raid sisters' Rewari hospital

Politics FP Staff Jul 11, 2018 17:44:49 IST

Swaraj Abhiyan president Yogendra Yadav on Wednesday said his sisters' hospital in Rewari was raided and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'targetting his family'.

Yadav, the founder of the Jai Kisan Andolan, who started a 'padyatra' (march) two days ago, took to Twitter to allege that over 100 Income Tax Department officials from Delhi raided a hospital cum nursing home run by his sisters in Rewari.

According to a report in DNA, Yadav dared Modi to target him instead of going after his family. Reacting to Yadav's tweet, Congress Member of Parliament Deepender S Hooda said even though Yadav has always been in different a political party, he "always heard good things about his family in Rewari and this is uncalled for."

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 17:44 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores