'Narendra Modi targetting my family': Yogendra Yadav claims harassment after I-T officials raid sisters' Rewari hospital

Swaraj Abhiyan president Yogendra Yadav on Wednesday said his sisters' hospital in Rewari was raided and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'targetting his family'.

Yadav, the founder of the Jai Kisan Andolan, who started a 'padyatra' (march) two days ago, took to Twitter to allege that over 100 Income Tax Department officials from Delhi raided a hospital cum nursing home run by his sisters in Rewari.

Breaking:

Modi regime now targets my family.

Two days after my 9 day padyatra in Rewari and launching of agitation for MSP and against liquor thekas, a massive IT raid is on at the hospital cum nursing home of my sisters in Rewari.

Pl search me, my home, why target my family?

1/2 — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) July 11, 2018

Info from Rewari: About 100+ force from Delhi raided hospitals at 11 am today All doctors (my sisters, brother in law, nephew) detained in their chambers Hospital sealed, including ICU for newly born babies A clear attempt to intimidate. Modiji you can't silence me. — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) July 11, 2018

According to a report in DNA, Yadav dared Modi to target him instead of going after his family. Reacting to Yadav's tweet, Congress Member of Parliament Deepender S Hooda said even though Yadav has always been in different a political party, he "always heard good things about his family in Rewari and this is uncalled for."

With inputs from PTI