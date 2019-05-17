Narendra Modi takes no questions at BJP press conference; Rahul says 'well done' for 'showing up'

New Delhi: In a rare press conference as the prime minister, Narendra Modi took no questions but expressed confidence about coming back to power with increased majority.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has often criticised Modi for not addressing media during his tenure, was quick to take a jibe over the media interaction called at the end of Lok Sabha campaign.

"I am a disciplined soldier. In our party, the president is everything," Modi said directing questions put to him to party president Amit Shah after a reporter enquired if she can ask the prime minister something.

As Shah kept replying to questions, another reporter sought to put a supplementary to Modi. Shah shot back to the reporter saying the question has been answered and the prime minister need not answer queries on everything.

Soon after the media interaction was over, Rahul took a dig at the prime minister in a tweet.

"Congratulations, Modi ji. Excellent press conference! Showing up is half the battle. Next time, Mr Shah may even allow you to answer a couple of questions. Well done!" he wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Rahul, who held a parallel press conference at the time Modi and Shah were meeting reporters, repeatedly urged Modi to debate him on several issues.

"The prime minister holds a press conference just 4-5 days before the election ends. It is an unprecedented event. The prime minister is holding a press conference for the first time," he said mockingly.

At the presser, Modi termed the Lok Sabha elections a "spectacular" and "positive exercise".

"In my opinion, our full majority government will return to power, such a thing will happen after a long time in the country," Modi said.

On the contrary, on being asked about his projection of results, Rahul said that the public will decide the future course of 23 May.

Elections to 59 parliamentary constituencies will be held on 19 May in the seventh and last round of national polls. The counting of votes for all 543 seats will take place on 23 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.