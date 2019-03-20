Narendra Modi takes #MainBhiChowkidar campaign one step further, to address 25 lakh watchmen through audio conference today

New Delhi: In the run up to the Lok Sabha polling campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday address over 25 lakh watchmen from across the country and share the "colours of Holi" with them, BJP announced on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address watchmen across the country via audio conference on Wednesday. He will address them around 4:30 pm and also greet them on the eve of Holi, BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said.

This comes days after the Prime Minister launched the Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign with ministers, party leaders and BJP supporters prefixing "chowkidar" before their name on Twitter in support for the campaign.

Moreover, on 31 March, Modi will speak to watchmen from 500 locations who have got associated with the Main Bhi Chowkidar movement, which began on Saturday.

A day after kick-starting the Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday renamed his Twitter account to "Chowkidar Narendra Modi".

Soon after, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah also renamed his Twitter handle to "Chowkidar Amit Shah".

Following the footsteps of their leaders, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Harsh Vardhan and Dharmendra Pradhan added the prefix "Chowkidar" to their Twitter handles.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister had tweeted a video showing how all Indians are chowkidars while flagging off the BJP's poll campaign.

Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2019

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.