Narendra Modi takes jibe at Congress in Rajasthan, says party is being called 'bail' gaadi due to ongoing criminal cases

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 07, 2018 15:45:14 IST

Jaipur: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the party is now being called a “bail gaadi” as several of its leaders are out on bail.

“Several leaders who are called stalwarts of the Congress and former ministers are out on bail these days,” Modi said at a public rally here, punning on the Hindi term for a bullock cart.

He said people were well aware of the “intentions” of the Congress party and had started calling it a “bail gaadi”.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reuters

Making an apparent reference to the surgical strike into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2016, he criticised the Congress for questioning the capabilities of the Army.

“It is unfortunate that political opponents also committed a sin by raising questions on the capabilities of the Army. This has never happened before and the people will not forgive those who are doing this kind of politics,” he said.

The prime minister said his government had resolved the issue of one rank, one pension for defence personnel.

Modi was addressing a rally of beneficiaries of welfare schemes run by the Centre and the state government in BJP-ruled Rajasthan, where Assembly elections are scheduled later this year.

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, chief minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president Madan Lal Saini and other leaders attended the public meeting at 'Amrudon ka Bagh'.


