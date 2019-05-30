Narendra Modi swearing-in Ceremony LIVE streaming: PM-elect to take oath of office at 7 pm; When and where to watch

Narendra Modi swearing-in Ceremony LIVE streaming: Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi will take the oath of office today, (Thursday, 30 May) at 7 pm, along with his ministers, for the second consecutive term on the forecourt at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, after his party BJP won the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections with a massive mandate.

Top Opposition leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, corporate honchos, chief ministers of states and a galaxy of leaders from BIMSTEC countries will be present to watch President Ram Nath Kovind administer the oath of office and the oath of secrecy to 68-year-old Modi and his ministerial colleagues.

Modi is the first BJP leader to be elected for the second consecutive term. Even though former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was elected for two consecutive terms, but his first term lasted only for a year and seven months.

When to watch Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony?

Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the prime minister for the second consecutive term under the administration of President Ram Nath Kovind on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony will start at 7 pm on 30 May.

Where to watch Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony?

People across the country await to see Modi and his council of ministers to take oath of office and secrecy. The event will take place at the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7 pm and will be attended by world leaders, celebrities and politicians. For LIVE updates, digital users can follow Firstpost.com.

Follow LIVE updates on Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony here

Fifty-four special guests, besides leaders from BIMSTEC countries and a host of celebrities and politicians, would be attending the oath-taking ceremony of Modi and his Council of Ministers. Leaders from BIMSTEC countries as well as Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth have confirmed their participation at Thursday's event.

BJP chief Amit Shah will a part of the new Union Cabinet, BJP Gujarat chief Jitu Vaghani confirmed. The portfolio that he will be allotted is yet to be known. Shah, who has led the saffron party since 2014 and is credited for its spectacular run in the 2019 General Elections, has been the Modi's confidant for over two decades.