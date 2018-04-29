You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Narendra Modi summons Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb over controversial statements

Politics IANS Apr 29, 2018 20:48:31 IST

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has summoned Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb over his controversial statements.

Narendra Modi

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AP

A senior BJP leader on Sunday said Deb has been summoned to meet Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on 2 May in the national capital.

Deb, who took charge of Tripura last month, has made several remarks which have been triggered widespread criticism.

He had stated that the Internet and satellite communication existed during the Mahabharata era. He also questioned the crowning of Diana Hayden as Miss World in 1997.

The chief minister also stated that mechanical engineers should not opt for civil services, but civil engineers should.

He has also asked the educated youth to set up paan shops instead of running after political parties to get government jobs. He also asked youth to explore a career in the dairy field and keep cows.

"Senior party leaders are miffed over the controversies triggered by Deb's statements. Deb is just saying anything and everything. Modi will talk to him," said a senior party leader on Sunday.

 


Updated Date: Apr 29, 2018 20:48 PM

Also See






IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders look to get back to winning ways



Top Stories




Cricket Scores