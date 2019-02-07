Narendra Modi slams Opposition's 'maha milawat' in Parliament address, says he will terrify those looting the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an attack on the Opposition during his motion of thanks address in the Parliament on Thursday. Hailing his government, Modi while thanking President Ram Nath Kovind for his address — in which he praised the central government for its policies — said that the NDA government at the Centre is “known for honesty, transparency, empathy for poor" and for prioritising national interest while ensuring fast-paced development of the country.

“Our friends in Congress see things in two time periods. BC, which is 'Before Congress', when nothing happened and the other is AD, which is 'After Dynasty', where everything happened,” said Modi as he lashed out at the Opposition for not celebrating the fact that India is now among the top six economies in the world.

He said: “Every work has to be seen comparatively. Four and a half years back what used to happen and what is the situation today. The way the country progressed from being an economy on 10th to 11th position to today as the 6th biggest economy. I fail to understand if being on the 11th position was a matter of pride, then why are they feeling bad for our economy being on the sixth position now.”

Talking about his vision for new India, the prime minister said: “When we talk of new India, we talk about hope and faith. A disappointed individual can do nothing for himself or for the generation. Only those who are optimistic and confident can do something."

Modi then outlined the measures undertaken by his government towards the growth of the country in his '55-month tenure'. Noting the record FDI received by India in the last four years, Modi said: “India is today the second largest steel producer. The (world's) fourth largest automobile manufacturer is India. There is a record production of fruits and milk in the country. ...we have the cheapest internet data and also the maximum consumption of the same in the world. The aviation sector is moving rapidly but Opposition has the compulsion to oppose. This is important in democracy but I can see that while criticising Modi and the government some start saying bad for the country."

Here, Modi took a jibe at former Union minister and Congress leader Kapil Sibal and said, “Some people are insulting the country by doing a false press conference in London."

Talking about Opposition's cries of government institutions being in danger, Modi said it is a case of "ulta chor chowkidar ko daante (the thief scolds the policeman)". Modi also cited the address of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and said that the same reinforces the government’s honesty and truthfulness.

Modi said that it must be pondered over that the Emergency was imposed by the Congress but the Opposition is hell-bent on proving that Modi is destroying the nation. “The army was insulted by Congress and you are saying Modi is destroying them, Congress called the army chief a 'gunda' (goon) and are now talking about Modi, and they make stories of upturning the government and defame the army,” he added stating that Congress and its allies have tarnished even the Election Commission by repeatedly targeting it over the use of EVMs.

Modi also remarked that the Opposition threatened the judiciary by threatening to impeach the CJI, and also called the Election Commission "jokeron ka samooh". The prime minister also accused the Congress of misusing Article 356 of the Constitution (President's rule), saying it happened the most under Congress. "Fifty times under Indira Gandhi's rule," he said.

Modi then targeted the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge by saying, “Today Congress leader Khargeji was saying that what Modiji says in the public, the President repeated the same inside the Parliament. This proves that we are saying the truth as who says truth would say the same inside or outside the Parliament. I am grateful to him for registering the fact that we speak the truth everywhere. It is their problem that they have lost the habit of hearing the truth."

"I don't understand why a 'decent' person always 'dissents'," Modi remarked referring to Kharge's latest dissent against the removal of Alok Verma as CBI chief.

"The Opposition can't digest that a poor man took over the power corridors of Delhi," Modi remarked.

The prime minister then laid out the difference in the schemes and policies and the overall governance under the 55 years of Congress rule as opposed to his 55-month tenure. Modi said that he has ensured that 10 crore toilets were built in India under his regime and that the sanitation level was 98 percent today. He also stressed on how 13 crore gas connections were provided to the people by his government, out of which 6 crore were under the flagship Ujjawala scheme, stating that Congress could only give 12 crore connections in all of its 55 years.

Similarly, Modi said that while Congress could manage to open only 50 percent bank accounts, his government ensured that all Indians had a bank account under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna. Modi also said that 18,000 villages were electrified under his rule, a task which Congress could never fulfil despite repeatedly mentioning it in their successive manifestos for three years.

Modi also took a dig at the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan, saying that those who want a healthy democracy would never prefer a "maha milawat" government.

The prime minister further elaborated on the incentives given by his government and claimed that the BJP government is providing 1 crore 30 lakh houses with all the basic supplies and broadband connectivity to 1 lakh 16,000 villages.

Turning back his focus on the issue of surgical strikes and the help given by the government to the Indian armed forces, Modi said that under the Congress rule the armed forces were left asking for bullet-proof jackets and basic amenities like boots and helmets. “This was a big blot on the image of Indian armed forces. With this sin, Congress would have played politics for some time but our soldiers were disheartened badly. Be it good days or bad, the prime minister may be strong or weak, there is a coalition or single-party government, the armed forces have never done anything like this. This was very irresponsible of them and now how can they say that we are destroying the institutions,” he said.

Modi said in such a situation the armed forces couldn't even have thought of something like a surgical strike and thus his government provided them with 50,000 bullet-proof jackets in 2016 and later, 1 lakh such jackets were bought and sent to the jawans.

Apart from this, Modi said, Tejas fighter jets were commissioned in the 45 Squadron of the IAF in 2016, whereas under the Congress rule, he claimed that not even a single new generation aircraft was provided to the air force in 30 years.

When Opposition raised the issue of Rafale, Modi said that defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already answered each and every question in the Parliament. Modi asked the Opposition, "Which company are you trying to favour by trying to nullify the Rafale deal?"

Speaking about his government's efforts to curb corruption, Modi said that 20,000 organisations shut down when his government asked them to disclose the use of foreign funds received by them. The Opposition members at this point disrupted him by bringing in the issue of demonetisation.

Modi then laid emphasis on how the foundation stone Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat was laid by Jawaharlal Nehru, but it was inaugurated by him recently, mocking the Congress over its inefficiency in completing the project.

He also called on the younger generation to take part in the election process and acknowledged their contribution to national development. “After going from here, we are going to give people an account of our work. I extend my greetings to all for healthy competition in the upcoming elections. I also want to greet the crores of youth who would be voting for the first time in this century in the parliamentary elections,” he said.

“The generation of the 21st century which is going to become the first time voter must be welcomed as they are going to become a part of policy formation and the country’s development,” the prime minister said.

Modi ended his address by reiterating his stand against corruption. "Desh ko lootne waalon ko Modi dara ke rahega," he concluded.

With inputs from ANI

