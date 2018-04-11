Narendra Modi slams Opposition for 'killing democracy', says BJP fast will bring their crime in front of world

Addressing party MPs through an audio conference call ahead of the protest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition on Wednesday saying, "The people who couldn't gain power in 2014, don't want the country to move forward," ANI reported. Talking about Thursday's fast organised by him and Amit Shah, Modi said, "They didn't let Parliament work for a single day. They killed democracy and we will observe fast to bring their crime in front of world. I will also hold a fast. But I will continue my work."

BJP's fast is a bid to protest against the washout of the second part of Parliament's Budget Session due to continuous disruptions, which the BJP blamed on the Congress. All BJP MPs will observe fast in their respective constituencies, the party said.

Modi will observe the fast but that would not stop him from continuing routine official work including inaugurating 10th edition of Defence Expo in Chennai at Tiruvidanthal, in Kancheepuram district that has been on edge due to protests over Cauvery water issue.

"The prime minister will also visit the Cancer Institute, Adyar in Chennai. He will unveil the plaque inaugurating the diamond jubilee building, palliative care centre (Mahvir Ashray) at Shriperumbadur, Day care centre and nurses quarter at the Adyar Cancer Institute," an official statement from PMO said on Wednesday.

With inputs from agencies