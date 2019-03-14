Narendra Modi single biggest destroyer of jobs, says Congress; asks why PM mum on govt's pet employment schemes

Congress party on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government at the Centre of being “the single biggest destroyer of jobs, hope, and future of India’s youth.”

“Prime Minister Modi led government is the single biggest destroyer of jobs, hopes, and future of India’s youth. Modinomics has become synonymous with ‘pakodanomics,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday.

“Economic growth is at a five-year low. Farm income growth is at a 14-year low. Fresh investments are at 14-year low. Private investments are at a seven-year low. Household savings are at 20-year low. FDI growth is at a five-year low. Core sector growth is at a two-year low,” he said while addressing a press conference. Surjewala said that this Central government is setting ‘new lows’ in every sphere leading to widespread losses,’ while warning the prime minister to ‘pack his bags and leave.’

“There is neither bread nor job. The economy is in dire conditions. Modiji, pack your bags and get ready to go,” he said. Surjewala cited data from various organisation including NSSO to buttress his point that unemployment is at an all-time high.

“Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister to destroy jobs. The demonetisation scam alone wiped out 1.5 crore jobs. Rs 3lakh crore was snatched from small and medium scale industries. Whatever was left was wiped out by the Gabbar Singh Tax (GST),” said Surjewala.

“The government fails to tell the people that average size of Mudra loan for 91 percent beneficiaries is just Rs 23,000. Even a ‘pakoda’ and ‘pan shop’ can’t be opened with this much of money. In reply to an RTI, the government says not to have figures on the number of jobs generated by Mudra scheme,” he said.

The Congress party spokesperson alleged that ‘colourful phrases' like Skill India, Startup India, and Stand-Up India are suddenly missing from the speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Surjewala promised 33 percent reservation for women while expressing confidence that the next government at the Centre will be formed by the Congress party with the ‘people’s blessings.’

“Time has come to move away from ‘Paan-pakodanomics’ of to decisive agenda of economic growth of Congress party,” he said. He also attacked the BJP government for not bringing an education policy in the last five years while terming educational qualification of the prime minister and a former HRD Minister as ‘doubtful.’

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.