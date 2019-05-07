Narendra Modi should get 'tight slap of democracy', says Mamata Banerjee after PM calls TMC leaders extortionists

Ranibandh/Raghunathpur (West Bengal): Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for repeatedly alleging that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is run by extortionist syndicates, a furious Mamata Banerjee Tuesday said that the prime minister should get a "tight slap of democracy,"

She also questioned the BJP's nationalistic and patriotic claims, saying it was an "RSS man" who killed Mahatma Gandhi.

"I do not bow my head in politics. When Modi alleges that Trinamool Congress is a party of syndicates...its government is run by syndicates, I feel he should get a tight

slap of democracy (be defeated in election)," she said at a public meeting at Raghunathpur in Purulia.

Calling Modi a prime minister who is "known for telling lies", Mamata said during his visits to West Bengal for election he says her government does not allow Durga Puja and other Hindu rituals to be performed. "Do you believe those allegations?" she asked.

Joining issue with the prime minister over his claim that she does not allow people to chant "Jai Sri Ram" and throw those who do behind bars, she said, "I will not join

the BJP in shouting their slogan. I will rather say Jai Hind."

At another meeting at Ranibandh in Bankura district, she questioned BJP's claim of patriotism. "I do not know who Gandhi ji's killers were. But we know the name of Nathuram Godse, an RSS man. When you speak of patriotism and serving the nation can you tell us who was he?

"Did you fight for the country's independence? You (the BJP) had supported the British. Don't you feel ashamed?" Banerjee said.

The TMC supremo asserted Modi will not get a second term in office as he failed to bring in acche din that he had promised in 2014.

"Instead, more than 12,000 farmers committed suicide, factories got closed and three crore jobs were lost," Mamata said.

However, she claimed, while there was distress everywhere, income of those living in West Bengal went up three-fold.

She accused the BJP of orchestrating riots between "Hindus and Muslims, Muslims and Christians and Muslims and adivasis" during the last five years.

"I don't tolerate rioters - both Hindu and Muslim. We want peace not unrest. We (TMC) do not want Modi to stay in power. We will help in government formation in Delhi," she added.

