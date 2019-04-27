Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Uttar Pradesh today; last day of campaigning for phase 4 constituencies

Saturday marks the last day of campaigning in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies which are headed to polls in the fourth phase on Monday.

With his big nomination day coming to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to the campaign trail on Saturday when he will address public rallies at Kannauj, Hardoi and Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh.

The fourth phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha election will take place across 71 parliamentary constituencies in nine states on 29 April. Voting will take place in some seats of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Rahul will be in the Congress' mainstays of Amethi and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, while his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead a road show in Unnao and will address a public meeting at Barabanki, apart from leading a roadshow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections in Varanasi in the presence of senior BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath and NDA allies Nitish Kumar, Parkash Singh Badal, Uddhav Thackeray, Ram Vilas Paswan, M Thambidurai, Anupriya Patel and political partners from the North East. The filing process, preceded by a six-km roadshow the previous night had brought the city under spotlight like never before.

The list of proposers that included Annapurna Shukla, Jagdish Raja, Subhash Chandra Gupta and Ramashankar Patel and Parindu Bhagat also known as Kakubhai also attracted attention during the entire process of nomination.

After completing the nomination process, Modi addressed a rally at Banda in Madhya Pradesh, where he slammed the Congress state government on charges of stealing electricity and cheating the people of the state. He then headed towards Mumbai in Maharashtra where he addressed a public rally along with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. At the rally, Modi cited a survey to support his claim that the Congress will not get more than 50 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.