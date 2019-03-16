You are here:
Narendra Modi plugs in new public call in BJP’s campaign; urges people to take ‘main bhi chowkidar’ pledge against corruption

Politics FP Staff Mar 16, 2019 10:57:29 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday urged his supporters to take the main bhi chowkidar (I too am watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.

"Your chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," he wrote on Twitter.

He also posted a video, a little over three minutes long, to drive home his message.

As expected, the move triggered a flurry of reactions from his supporters as well as his opponents. Modi has often described himself as a "chowkidar" who would neither allow corruption nor get corrupted himself. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly hurling the chowkidar chor hai (watchman is the thief) jibe at Modi to claim irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal, a charge the BJP-led government has rejected.

While Modi supporters pledged to join in the prime minister's efforts to curb corruption, there was some Congress bashing as well.

Another Modi supporter urged people to "forgive" the prime minister's "mistakes" and vote for him once again.

Some people frowned upon the timing of the move, stating that it would have been more effective if it was not tied up to the election campaign.

#MainBhiChowkidaar was the top trend on Twitter Saturday morning.

Updated Date: Mar 16, 2019 10:57:29 IST

