Narendra Modi plugs in new public call in BJP’s campaign; urges people to take ‘main bhi chowkidar’ pledge against corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday urged his supporters to take the main bhi chowkidar (I too am watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.

"Your chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," he wrote on Twitter.

He also posted a video, a little over three minutes long, to drive home his message.

Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2019

As expected, the move triggered a flurry of reactions from his supporters as well as his opponents. Modi has often described himself as a "chowkidar" who would neither allow corruption nor get corrupted himself. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly hurling the chowkidar chor hai (watchman is the thief) jibe at Modi to claim irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal, a charge the BJP-led government has rejected.

While Modi supporters pledged to join in the prime minister's efforts to curb corruption, there was some Congress bashing as well.

I love Tea & I trust My Chaiwala PM. Applied first time for voter card,Just to make sure our chowkidar will continue protect & lead to progress us. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #MainBhiChowkidar pic.twitter.com/m0hZg1pgWQ — Mahesh Giri (@MSGiri87) March 16, 2019

I am proud to join #MainBhiChowkidar movement. As a citizen who loves India, I shall do my best to defeat corruption, dirt, poverty & terrorism and help create a #NewIndia which is strong, secure & prosperous. https://t.co/5iLtmr9Mx0#ModiHaiToMumkinHai #PhirEkbaarModiSarkar pic.twitter.com/H7xIg1x9us — Temsutula Imsong (@temsutulaimsong) March 16, 2019

Another Modi supporter urged people to "forgive" the prime minister's "mistakes" and vote for him once again.

#AapKaSapnaPurakarna

Modiji promises to fulfill your dream he has transformed India see his performance forgive his mistakes nobody is perfect#MainBhiChowkidar #voteformodi #ModiHaiToMumkinHai #NamumkinAbMumkinHai pic.twitter.com/P7SYo9ufuf — satish bhangar (@satishniti) March 16, 2019

C - Chor

C - Corruption

C - Commission on all deals

C - commitment for Money

C - Country comes Last

C - Cash first

C - Cast politics

Combined all this we are

C - Congress @INCIndia @RahulGandhi#MainBhiChowkidar #2019Elections — Sheshender Singh (@SheshenderSingh) March 16, 2019

Some people frowned upon the timing of the move, stating that it would have been more effective if it was not tied up to the election campaign.

Nice song #MainBhiChowkidar but my only protest it, this should have been non election song,selfless for country and could have released with better intention before. @creativepagal check this — Raj.Rocker (@Rajrocker1) March 16, 2019

#MainBhiChowkidaar was the top trend on Twitter Saturday morning.

