Narendra Modi pens blog post on Ram Manohar Lohia to launch fresh attack on Congress; says leader knew party was 'disastrous'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest blog post on Saturday, slammed the Congress once again, saying "farmers were harassed, the industry was discouraged (except if they belonged to friends and relatives of Congress leaders) and national security was ignored" during the party's rule.

The prime minister's blog was on the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and socialist leader Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, who he wrote has been "let down" by the Congress.

The prime minister launched yet another blistering attack on the Congress, reiterating the "dynastic politics" jibe, and also accusing the party of being anti-equality and participating in "vote bank politics" by opposing the NDA government's triple talaq legislature.

Lauding Lohia for being a "prolific thinker, exceptional intellectual, revolutionary and devout patriot", Modi said he combined a "sharp mind and a penchant for mass politics". "Whenever the marginalised needed a voice, he was there," the prime minister said.

Modi also praised the NDA government's efforts to relieve farmer distress, attributing the policies of "modernising agriculture and empowering farmers" to Lohia's school of thought. "The NDA government is effectively (carrying out Lohia's teachngs) through efforts such as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Krishi Sinchai Yojana, e-Nam, Soil Health Cards and more," the post read.

In celebrating Lohia, Modi reflected on how his principles had been at odds with the Congress. "Dr Lohia knew how disastrous Congress was. Whenever Dr Lohia spoke, inside or outside Parliament, the Congress trembled with fear."

He also said that by engaging in a "mahamilavat" (grand coming together) with the Congress, parties that claimed to be inspired by the freedom fighter were "leaving no opportunity to insult him".

"Dr Lohia stated that one who works with ‘Samta’, ‘Samanata’ and ‘Samatva Bhaav’ is a Yogi. Sadly, the parties that claim to be his followers forgot this principle. They believe in ‘Satta’, ‘Swarth’ and ‘Shoshan.’ These parties are experts at grabbing power, looting as much as possible and exploiting others. Poor people, tribals, Dalits, OBCs and women are not safe in their rule because these parties give a free run to criminals and anti-social elements," Modi wrote.

The prime minister had also written a blog on 20 March and said that "dynastic parties had never been comfortable with a free and vibrant press."

