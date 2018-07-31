You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Narendra Modi on no-confidence motion: Thankful to Congress for letting me expose Opposition's hollowness

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 31, 2018 20:58:47 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the Congress over the no-confidence motion against his government on Tuesday, saying he was "thankful" to the party for allowing him to expose the opposition's hollowness and inform the masses about his dispensation's successes.

"Modi said at a BJP parliamentary party meeting that the motion in the Lok Sabha showed the opposition's political immaturity as his government neither lacked numbers nor faced any hostile political environment in the country," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters.

He was also felicitated on the occasion for the government's "grand win" during a division of votes on the motion.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

A source quoting Modi said the prime minister offered badhai (congratulations) to party members and allies for the motion's defeat and double badhai to those who brought it.

"The government got a platform to share the successes of its four and a half years rule with people far and wide, and also to expose the opposition," he said.

The Indian diaspora at Uganda, an African country he visited recently, had also keenly followed the debate on the motion.

Taking a dig at the Congress, which had brought in a no-confidence motion of its own before the speaker decided to take up the Telegu Desam Party's (TDP) motion as it was first to be listed, Modi said no mature political party would have made such a mistake.

"Now to cover up for this, it is raising irrelevant issues," he said, apparently referring to the Congress' attack on the government over the Rafale deal.

The meeting also saw top party leaders, including Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Sushma Swaraj, besides BJP president Amit Shah felicitating the prime minister and expressing their views.

Shah said there was no reason for the opposition to sponsor such a motion, which was comprehensively defeated with 326 members voting against it and only 126 supporting.

Swaraj made a reference to the wide margin to attack the opposition, while Gadkari said it was spreading confusion over a host of issues among the masses as it lacked a real agenda.

The prime minister said members of the BJP and its allies should also be felicitated for the win.

He also praised Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's speech on the motion and asked party members to take it to the masses, Kumar said.


Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 20:58 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores