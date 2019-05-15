Narendra Modi on empowering Muslims: PM says those indulging in 'vote bank politics' have been scaring community for 70 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wesdnesday, speaking on empowering Muslims, said those indulging in vote bank politics have found various characters, organisations and people to scare the minority community for the past 70 years.

Modi, speaking in an exclusive interview with News18 India's Brajesh Kumar Singh and Amitabh Sinha, said such individuals abused Muslims and "created terror using their name" to scare the community.

"Their idea should have been to create great Muslim leaders; similar to how we brought APJ Abdul Kalam forward and made him president. If we had moved ahead in the same direction, the country’s unity would have been strengthened," Modi said.

The prime minister added that his name was just being used for vote bank politics.

"As far as I am concerned, I have come here with just one mantra: ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas,’" Modi stated.

"When I provide electricity, I give information to the government to start from house one in the village and proceed to house two, house three and so on. If the budget allows only 25 houses, then provide it those 25 houses and the rest of the houses will be provided next year. Don’t ask who belongs to which caste or which religion, just work for the nation’s progress," he said.

