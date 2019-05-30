Narendra Modi oath-taking ceremony today: List of first-time ministers in the new Cabinet

MPs selected for ministerial berths will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 4.30 pm on Thursday, shortly before the swearing-in ceremony, sources said.

Earlier in the morning, the prime minister held a final round of consultations with BJP president Amit Shah to give shape to his council of ministers before sending the list to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Capping a landslide election victory, Modi will take oath along with his new council of ministers at 7 pm. As the party geared up for the celebrations, Shah's Akbar Road residence was decked up.

It should be noted that this is not the full list of ministers. The full official list of Cabinet ministers will be released after the swearing-in ceremony concludes.

Here is the list of first-time ministers who will be part of the Narendra Modi government