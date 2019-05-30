Narendra Modi oath-taking ceremony LIVE Updates: Around 8,000 to 10,000 police personnel deployed; Modi to meet Nitin Gadkari at 4.30 pm

Narendra Modi oath-taking ceremony LATEST Updates: PM-elect Narendra Modi will likely hold a bilateral with Kyrgyzstan President, who arrived in New Delhi today, after the swearing-in ceremony. According to reports, the meeting is likely to be at 10.15 pm.
An updated list of the likely Cabinet ministers includes names of BJP Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh, Fatehpur MP Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. Several ministers, including Prakash Javadekar, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ramesh Pokhriyal, have received the call from BJP chief Amit Shah to be part of the new Cabinet which will be sworn in at 7 pm today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, Ramdas Athawale, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Prahlad Joshi, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Babul Supriyo, Nitin Gadkari, Nityananda Rai, Sanjeev Baliyan, Anupriya Patel, Thawar Chand Gehlot and Harsimrat Kaur are likely to be a part of the new Narendra Modi Cabinet, even as several hopefuls wait to be part of the government ahead of the swearing-in ceremony today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
According to reports, Modi will meet the new ministers at his residence at 4.30 pm today ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. A list of probable ministers was released earlier today to the media, however, this is not the final list. The full official list of Cabinet ministers and their portfolios will be released to the public after the oath-taking ceremony.
The Bangalore North MP-elect Sadananda Gowda is also said to have received a call from Lok Kalyan Marg confirming his selection to the ministerial berth, News18 reports. Earlier reports said that SAD's Harsimrat Kaur and Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant will likely be part of the new Cabinet.
Quoting sources in the Prime Minister's Office told the media that new ministers to be inducted in the Cabinet will meet Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi at 4.30 pm before the swearing-in ceremony which is scheduled for 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. According to News18, BJP chief Amit Shah has already started making calls to probable Cabinet ministers.
According to reports, Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are meeting to discuss the list of new ministers at Modi's residence at the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Ahead of today's ceremony, Shah and Modi had a flurry of meetings deliberating on the list of new ministers to be inducted in the new Cabinet.
While the number and names of the leaders who would take oath as ministers in the second stint of the NDA government have been kept under wraps, there is much speculation about the composition of the cabinet. Modi and Shah, who had a five-hour meeting on Tuesday, met again on Wednesday evening for a three-hour session. While no details were available, the meetings are understood to be part of the process of finalising the government portfolios.
The probable names of new ministers to be inducted in Narendra Modi government for the second term haven't been made public yet, but reports have quoted Shiv Sena leaders as saying that each BJP ally will likely get one ministerial post. Harsimrat Kaur Badal of BJP's ally in Punjab Shiromani Akali Dal is likely to be given a ministerial berth, reports have said. Badal was also the Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing in the 16th Lok Sabha. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that Arvind Sawant has been chosen on Uddhav Thackeray's suggestion. "From Shiv Sena one leader will take oath as a minister. Uddhav ji has given Arvind Sawant's name, he will take oath as a minister," Raut said.
A traffic advisory issued a day ahead of the ceremony said several roads in New Delhi district will be closed for movement of public between 4 pm to 9 pm on Thursday and motorists and public were asked to avoid them.
The advisory further said roads including Rajpath — from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road will be closed for public between 4 pm and 9 pm.
A multi-layered security arrangement will be in place in the National Capital today, with the deployment of around 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces on account of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony which will be attended by foreign dignitaries and chief ministers and governors of several states among others.
The swearing-in ceremony of Modi and his Council of Ministers is scheduled to take place today at 7 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Quick Response Teams will be deployed at several crucial spots. Snipers will also be deployed atop several important buildings as Modi will visit Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal Samadhi and National War Memorial on Thursday to pay homage, a senior police official said.
"Over 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed on account of the swearing-in-ceremony," the official said.
Another police official said over 2,000 security personnel will also be deployed along the route to be taken by Modi and other foreign dignitaries.
A number of heads of states, heads of governments, constitutional authorities, diplomats, senior political leaders, government officials and media persons are scheduled to attend the ceremony.
A traffic official added that necessary traffic diversions will be given for several roads including Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg and SP Marg.
Similarly, traffic diversions will be given on Khushak Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road -- beyond Rail Bhawan roundabout towards Parliament House and Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond roundabout Udyog Bhawan towards R.P. Bhawan) which are expected to face congestion due to the ceremony, the traffic official added.
Traffic signages have been provided for the information of invitees and public. All motorists are advised to follow the directions of the traffic police on duty, the advisory added.
Here's a quick recap. Here is the list of leaders who have received phone calls from Amit Shah and will be sworn in along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today:
Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, M A Naqvi, Arjun Meghwal, Ramdas Athawale, Arvind Sawant, Prakash Javdeka, Jitendra Singh, Babul Supriya, Sadanand Gowda, Kiren Rijju, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Kishan Reddy, Prahalad Patel, Suresh Angadi, Smriti Irani, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Kailash Chaudhary, Kishanpal Gujjar, Purushottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya. Among the new faces are Suresh Angadi (MP from Karnataka’s Belgavi), Debashri Choudhary (MP from Bengal’s Raiganj), Prahlad Joshi (MP from Karnataka’s Dharwad), Rattan Lal Kataria (MP from Haryana’s Ambala) and Ramesh Pokhriyal from Uttarakhand.
"It feels good to be a part of a historic event. Development was the focus for this Lok Sabha elections. As citizens of the country, it is time for us to also make our contribution to the country," Anupam Kher was quoted as saying by ANI.
According to sources, here is the list of leaders who have received a call from BJP chief Amit Shah for a possible ministerial berth. The list shows that Modi favours continuity since he has maintained most of the names from the previous Cabinet. Arun Jaitley is not on the list, since the former finance minister requested to be kept out of the new Cabinet, but some of the old names in the list are of Rajnath, Sitharaman, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Kiran Rijiju, Babul Supriyo, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Jitendra Singh.
The Bangalore North MP-elect Sadananda Gowda is also said to have received a call from Lok Kalyan Marg confirming his selection to the ministerial berth, News18 reports.
Quoting sources in the Prime Minister's Office, reports said that new ministers to be inducted in the Cabinet will meet Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi at 4.30 pm before the swearing-in ceremony which is scheduled for 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. According to News18, BJP chief Amit Shah has already started making calls to probable Cabinet ministers.
President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena arrives in Delhi. He will attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today.
President of Myanmar U Win Myint arrives in Delhi. He will attend PM-elect Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan later today.
Movement for the general public will be closed at Rajpath (from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhawan), Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North & South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara Shikoh Road, Church Road between 4 pm to 9 pm today, Delhi Traffic Police announced.
In a second tweet, Modi writes, "He (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) would have been very happy to see BJP get such a great opportunity to serve people." Along with Amit Shah, Modi paid respects to the former prime minister at Sadaiv Atal memorial.
In a series of tweets, Narendra Modi commemorated Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and war heroes. "May this special occasion further popularise Bapu's noble ideals and continue inspiring us to empower the lives of the poor, downtrodden and marginalise," the prime minister-elect tweeted.
According to reports, Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are meeting to discuss the list of new ministers at Modi's residence at the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Ahead of today's ceremony, Shah and Modi had a flurry of meetings deliberating on the list of new ministers to be inducted in the new Cabinet.
While the number and names of the leaders who would take oath as ministers in the second stint of the NDA government have been kept under wraps, there is much speculation about the composition of the Cabinet.
Modi and Shah, who had a five-hour meeting on Tuesday, met again on Wednesday evening for a three-hour session. While no details were available, the meetings are understood to be part of the process of finalising the government portfolios.
A record number of 8,000 guests are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony, reports have said, updating the old list which mentioned 6,000 guests. In 2014, approximately 5,000 people attended the ceremony.
The guest list includes heads of several neighbouring countries, chief ministers of most of the states and a few famous personalities of the entertainment world. The families of BJP worker who allegedly lost their lives in political violence in West Bengal in the last one year have also been invited. So far, as the Opposition is concerned, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are among other attendees.
On Wednesday, Modi visited the finance minister Arun Jaitley after he announced his decision to not seek a ministerial berth in the new government.
Leaders of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) nations have started arriving for the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi. The selection of countries invited for the event not only reflects India's ‘neighbourhood first’ policy as highlighted by the ministry of external affairs, but it also demonstrates the seriousness with which New Delhi believes it should engage with maritime nations for security in the Bay of Bengal region.
Thailand's Special Envoy Grisada Boonrac arrives in Delhi. He is among the several dignitaries who are set to attend Modi's oath-taking ceremony. Thailand's Ambassador to India, Chutintorn Gongsakdi who received Boonrac says, "We have come to celebrate India's vibrant and resilient democracy."
The probable names of new ministers to be inducted in Narendra Modi government for the second term haven't been made public yet, but reports have said that each BJP ally will likely get one ministerial post.
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that Arvind Sawant has been chosen on Uddhav Thackeray's suggestion. "From Shiv Sena one leader will take oath as a minister. Uddhav ji has given Arvind Sawant's name, he will take oath as a minister," Raut was quoted as saying.
There is a strict process followed with dignitaries and leaders of other countries when they arrive for such State functions. Even for Modi's swearing-in ceremony, leaders will be shown to their particular seats in a proper sequence. Here is the likely sequence of arrival of the Heads of State the Rashtrapati Bhavan:
After paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, prime minister-elect Narendra Modi went to the National War Memorial to pay tribute to war heroes. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Chief of Air Force Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria also present.
A traffic official added that necessary traffic diversions will be given for several roads including Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg and SP Marg.
A traffic advisory issued a day ahead of the ceremony said several roads in New Delhi district will be closed for movement of public between 4 pm to 9 pm on Thursday and motorists and public were asked to avoid them.
The advisory further said roads including Rajpath — from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road will be closed for public between 4 pm and 9 pm.
According to the latest reports, a list of ministers who will take an oath today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan has not yet been sent to President Ram Nath Kovind. As per sources, the list may reach the President's office by noon. One of President's personal secretaries, most likely Rajeev Topno, will personally hand over the list to Kovind.
Future ministers' customary tea or breakfast or lunch has not been scheduled as yet either. Apart from the early morning engagements, nothing has been scheduled as of now.
Quick Response Teams will be deployed at several crucial spots. Snipers will also be deployed atop several important buildings as Modi will visit Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal Samadhi and National War Memorial on Thursday to pay homage, a senior police official said.
"Over 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed on account of the swearing-in-ceremony," the official said.
Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli arrives in Delhi for PM-elect Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Here is list of first-time ministers who will be taking the oath of office with PM-elect Narendra Modi
Modi to hold bilateral talk with Kyrgyzstan president at 10:15 pm today
Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi will likely hold a bilateral with Kyrgyzstan President, who arrived in New Delhi today, after the swearing-in ceremony. According to reports, the meeting is likely to be at 10.30 pm.
Here's a quick recap. Here is the list of leaders who have received phone calls from Amit Shah and will be sworn in along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today:
Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, M A Naqvi, Arjun Meghwal, Ramdas Athawale, Arvind Sawant, Prakash Javdeka, Jitendra Singh, Babul Supriya, Sadanand Gowda, Kiren Rijju, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Kishan Reddy, Prahalad Patel, Suresh Angadi, Smriti Irani, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Kailash Chaudhary, Kishanpal Gujjar, Purushottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya. Among the new faces are Suresh Angadi (MP from Karnataka’s Belgavi), Debashri Choudhary (MP from Bengal’s Raiganj), Prahlad Joshi (MP from Karnataka’s Dharwad), Rattan Lal Kataria (MP from Haryana’s Ambala) and Ramesh Pokhriyal from Uttarakhand.
Cabinet formation: Leaders from Shiv Sena, JD(U), Apna Dal likely to get berths
Leaders from the Shiv Sena, JD(U), Apna Dal, LJP, SAD, RSLP and AGP are likely to get a berth each in the new Narendra Modi Cabinet.Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also confirmed this and told ANI that Arwind Sawant from Sena is likely to get a Cabinet berth.
Arjun Ram Meghwal, former party Chief Whip, to meet Modi at 4.30 pm
Arjun Ram Meghwal who was the party Chief Whip in 16 Lok Sabha, and a Union Minister of State in Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and Parliamentary Affairs has been called for the 4.30 pm meeting at Modi's residence.
Meghwal was quoted as saying, "I thank the prime minister and Amit Shah for showing trust in me. I thank them on behalf of the people of Bikaner. PM's vision will be significant for India. He had said that we want to remove our tag of developing nation & make India a developed nation."
Anupam Kher invited for the swearing-in ceremony
"It feels good to be a part of a historic event. Development was the focus for this Lok Sabha elections. As citizens of the country, it is time for us to also make our contribution to the country," Anupam Kher was quoted as saying by ANI.
Kailash Choudhary from Rajasthan in Narendra Modi's government 2.0
Kailash Choudhary is among the newly-elected parliamentarians to receive a call from BJP president Amit Shah, who made calls to ministerial picks ahead of the swearing-in ceremony today at 7 pm.
Forty-year-old Kailash Choudhary fought one of the most challenging contests in Rajasthan's Barmer and defeated BJP veteran Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh, who was fielded by the Congress.
Pralhad Joshi, closely-linked to RSS, among new faces chosen for the Modi govt
Pralhad Joshi is among the new faces chosen for Narendra Modi's new government. A lawmaker from Karnataka, 56-year-old Joshi won a fourth consecutive term from Dharwad.
Joshi shot to prominence in the Hubli flag controversy. On 15 August, 1994, when Uma Bharati led a group in an attempt to hoist the National Flag at the Idgah Maidan in Karnataka's Hubli, defying the prohibitory orders, Joshi was among the leaders who accompanied her. Ten people died in the violence and the police firing that followed. He is said to be closely linked to the RSS.
Gujarat MP Mansukh Lal Mandaviya thanks Modi, Shah for inviting him to be part of govt
BJP MP from Gujarat Mansukh Lal Mandaviya, who assumed charge Minister of State, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and Shipping in 2016 also received call from Amit Shah. Speaking to ANI, Mandaviya said, "Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji have shown trust in me once again and invited me to be a part of this government. I am grateful to both of them."
When asked if he will go for the swearing-in ceremony on a bicycle, Mandaviya said, "For me, it is not a fashion to go on a bicycle, it is my passion. I have always gone to the Parliament on a bicycle. It is eco-friendly, it saves fuel and keeps you physically healthy."
Gadkari to meet Modi at 4.30 pm at his residence today
Union minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed that he will be meeting Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi at his residence at 4.30 pm today.
Updated list of ministers who will most likely be part of Modi 2.0
Here is an updated list of ministers who will most likely be part of the new Modi Cabinet. This, however, is not a full list of Cabinet Ministers. The full list of Cabinet ministers and their portfolios will be released only after the swearing-in ceremony concludes.
Sadananda Gowda confirms he got a call from Amit Shah
DV Sadananda Gowda confirmed that party president Amit Shah called him and he has been asked to come to Narendra Modi's residence at 5 pm today. Speaking to ANI, Gowda said, "I received a call from Amit Shah. He said that I should be there at home office of prime minister at 5pm and swearing-in ceremony is at 7 o'clock. At 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have tea with cabinet and other ministerial colleagues and then we will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan to take oath."
The Bangalore North MP-elect Sadananda Gowda is also said to have received a call from Lok Kalyan Marg confirming his selection to the ministerial berth, News18 reports.
Ministers taking oath will meet Modi at 4.30 pm
Quoting sources in the Prime Minister's Office, reports said that new ministers to be inducted in the Cabinet will meet Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi at 4.30 pm before the swearing-in ceremony which is scheduled for 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. According to News18, BJP chief Amit Shah has already started making calls to probable Cabinet ministers.
When international leaders will arrive in New Delhi ahead of the event
Leaders of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries which include — Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand besides India — are going to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday to be a part of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. In addition, heads of state from Kyrgyzstan and Mauritius have also been invited. Here is the schedule of the arrival of the various leaders in New Delhi:
29 May, Wednesday - 7.30 pm
Bangladesh president Abdul Hamid
30 May, Thursday - 6.15 am
Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth
7.45 am
Bhutan prime minister Lotay Tshering
10.35 am
Special envoy of Thailand Grisada Boonrach
11.30 am
President of Myanmar Win Myint
11.50am
President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena
1.00 pm
President of Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov
3.00 pm
Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli
Amit Shah will be hosting a dinner for the district, State Chiefs and the State Election Chiefs later today
Sirisena arrives in Delhi
President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena arrives in Delhi. He will attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today.
President of Myanmar U Win Myint arrives in Delhi
President of Myanmar U Win Myint arrives in Delhi. He will attend PM-elect Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan later today.
Traffic at Rajpath to be shut between 4 -9 pm
Movement for the general public will be closed at Rajpath (from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhawan), Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North & South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara Shikoh Road, Church Road between 4 pm to 9 pm today, Delhi Traffic Police announced.
'He would have been very happy to see BJP get such a great opportunity to serve people': Modi tweets about Vajpayee
In a second tweet, Modi writes, "He (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) would have been very happy to see BJP get such a great opportunity to serve people." Along with Amit Shah, Modi paid respects to the former prime minister at Sadaiv Atal memorial.
May this special occasion further popularise Bapu's noble ideals: Modi tweets
In a series of tweets, Narendra Modi commemorated Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and war heroes. "May this special occasion further popularise Bapu's noble ideals and continue inspiring us to empower the lives of the poor, downtrodden and marginalise," the prime minister-elect tweeted.
Amit Shah meeting with PM-elect underway at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg
According to reports, Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are meeting to discuss the list of new ministers at Modi's residence at the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Ahead of today's ceremony, Shah and Modi had a flurry of meetings deliberating on the list of new ministers to be inducted in the new Cabinet.
While the number and names of the leaders who would take oath as ministers in the second stint of the NDA government have been kept under wraps, there is much speculation about the composition of the Cabinet.
Modi and Shah, who had a five-hour meeting on Tuesday, met again on Wednesday evening for a three-hour session. While no details were available, the meetings are understood to be part of the process of finalising the government portfolios.
Families of BJP workers killed in political violence in Bengal arrive in Delhi
Families of BJP workers who were killed in alleged poll-related violence in West Bengal, arrive in Delhi to attend Modi's oath-taking ceremony
11:12 (IST)
Not 6,000 but 8,000 guests to arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan, say reports
A record number of 8,000 guests are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony, reports have said, updating the old list which mentioned 6,000 guests. In 2014, approximately 5,000 people attended the ceremony.
The guest list includes heads of several neighbouring countries, chief ministers of most of the states and a few famous personalities of the entertainment world. The families of BJP worker who allegedly lost their lives in political violence in West Bengal in the last one year have also been invited. So far, as the Opposition is concerned, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are among other attendees.
On Wednesday, Modi visited the finance minister Arun Jaitley after he announced his decision to not seek a ministerial berth in the new government.
Significance of inviting BIMSTEC leaders
Leaders of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) nations have started arriving for the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi. The selection of countries invited for the event not only reflects India's ‘neighbourhood first’ policy as highlighted by the ministry of external affairs, but it also demonstrates the seriousness with which New Delhi believes it should engage with maritime nations for security in the Bay of Bengal region.
Thailand's Special Envoy Grisada Boonrac arrives in Delhi
Thailand's Special Envoy Grisada Boonrac arrives in Delhi. He is among the several dignitaries who are set to attend Modi's oath-taking ceremony. Thailand's Ambassador to India, Chutintorn Gongsakdi who received Boonrac says, "We have come to celebrate India's vibrant and resilient democracy."
Harsimrat Kaur Badal likely to be given portfolio
Harsimrat Kaur Badal of BJP's ally in Punjab Shiromani Akali Dal is likely to be given a ministerial berth, reports have said. Badal was also the Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing in the 16th Lok Sabha.
10:43 (IST)
List of those not attending Narendra Modi's ceremony
While the Rashtrapati Bhavan is prepared to receive over 6,000 guests for this evening's ceremony, there are several politicians who are giving the ceremony a miss.
Each BJP ally will get one ministerial post, says Shiv Sena
The probable names of new ministers to be inducted in Narendra Modi government for the second term haven't been made public yet, but reports have said that each BJP ally will likely get one ministerial post.
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that Arvind Sawant has been chosen on Uddhav Thackeray's suggestion. "From Shiv Sena one leader will take oath as a minister. Uddhav ji has given Arvind Sawant's name, he will take oath as a minister," Raut was quoted as saying.
Bhutan PM arrives in Delhi
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhle receives Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering on his arrival in Delhi. Tshering will attend Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan later today.
Likely sequence of arrival of Heads of State at Rashtrapati Bhavan
There is a strict process followed with dignitaries and leaders of other countries when they arrive for such State functions. Even for Modi's swearing-in ceremony, leaders will be shown to their particular seats in a proper sequence. Here is the likely sequence of arrival of the Heads of State the Rashtrapati Bhavan:
Modi pays tribute to National War Memorial; Chiefs of Army and Navy also present
After paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, prime minister-elect Narendra Modi went to the National War Memorial to pay tribute to war heroes. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Chief of Air Force Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria also present.
Modi, Shah pay tribute at Sadaiv Atal Samadhi
Narendra Modi and Amit Shah paid tribute at the Sadaiv Atal Samadhi, the memorial of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Snipers and Quick Response Teams deployed as Modi visits Rajghat, National War Memorial
Quick Response Teams will be deployed at several crucial spots. Snipers will also be deployed atop several important buildings as Modi will visit Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal Samadhi and National War Memorial on Thursday to pay homage, a senior police official said.
"Over 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed on account of the swearing-in-ceremony," the official said. Another police official said over 2,000 security personnel will also be deployed along the route to be taken by Modi and other foreign dignitaries.
More traffic diversions on Khushak Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road
Traffic diversions will also be given on Khushak Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road — beyond Rail Bhawan roundabout towards Parliament House and Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond roundabout Udyog Bhawan towards RP Bhawan) which are expected to face congestion due to the ceremony which will be held at 7 pm today, the traffic official added.
Traffic will be diverted for Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, KM Marg, Pandit Pant Marg
A traffic official added that necessary traffic diversions will be given for several roads including Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg and SP Marg.
Delhi roads, including Rajpath, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road to be closed between 4-9 pm today
A traffic advisory issued a day ahead of the ceremony said several roads in New Delhi district will be closed for movement of public between 4 pm to 9 pm on Thursday and motorists and public were asked to avoid them.
The advisory further said roads including Rajpath — from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road will be closed for public between 4 pm and 9 pm.
List of oath takers still not finalised, say sources
According to the latest reports, a list of ministers who will take an oath today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan has not yet been sent to President Ram Nath Kovind. As per sources, the list may reach the President's office by noon. One of President's personal secretaries, most likely Rajeev Topno, will personally hand over the list to Kovind.
Future ministers' customary tea or breakfast or lunch has not been scheduled as yet either. Apart from the early morning engagements, nothing has been scheduled as of now.
Quick Response Teams, snipers deployed around Rashtrapati Bhavan
Quick Response Teams will be deployed at several crucial spots. Snipers will also be deployed atop several important buildings as Modi will visit Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal Samadhi and National War Memorial on Thursday to pay homage, a senior police official said.
"Over 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed on account of the swearing-in-ceremony," the official said.
10,000 security personnel from Delhi police, paramilitary forces deployed at Rashtrapati Bhavan
A multi-layered security arrangement will be in place in the National Capital today, with the deployment of around 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces on account of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony which will be attended by foreign dignitaries and chief ministers and governors of several states among others.
Swearing-in ceremony to begin at 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Narendra Modi will be sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India today at 7 am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in an event that is expected to witness the presence of more than 6,000 guests.
Those attending this 'mega' oath ceremony includes all prominent Opposition leaders, Chief Ministers of all the states, Governors of all the states, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, members of both the Houses of Parliament and senior BJP functionaries in states. Former prime ministers and presidents have been sent invitations for the event.