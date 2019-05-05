Narendra Modi now hesitates to use 'chowkidar' in his speeches as someone might reply 'chor hai', says Rahul Gandhi

Gurugram: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the prime minister is now hesitant to use 'chowkidar' in his speeches.

"When PM Modi says 'chowkidar' in his speeches, he says it with hesitation as someone might say 'chor hai,'" Rahul said while addressing an election rally in Gurugram.

He accused the prime minister of "saying anything" to seek votes.

"Modiji says anything to seek votes without thinking. He said at the Red Fort that nothing happened before he came to power. Modiji, who made Gurugram? Gurugram was an IT hub before you came. When he says that nothing happened, he is insulting your ancestors," he told the gathering.

The Congress president also accused Modi of "spreading hate wherever he goes".

"He (Modi) waived the loan of 15 people amounting to Rs 5.55 lakh crore. Narendra Modi is not your 'chowkidar.' He is the 'chowkidar' of Anil Ambani. We want one India. If the loans of 15 people can be waived, then the loans of the poorest can be waived, too," the Gandhi scion said.

Rahul claimed that the "NYAY" scheme will "jump-start" Gurugram and India's factories.

"We told two things to our farmers — No farmer will have to go to jail for not repaying loans and there will be a separate budget for farmers. There will be no need to take permission to start a business," the Congress president said.

After addressing the rally, the Congress party president also offered prayers at Sheetla Mata temple in the city.

All seats of Haryana will go to polls on 12 May. The votes will be counted on 23 May.

