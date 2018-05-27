You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Narendra Modi never said Rs 15 lakh will be deposited in people's accounts, says BJP MP Amar Sable

Politics PTI May 27, 2018 20:54:36 IST

Pune: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sable has stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never said Rs 15 lakh would be deposited into the the accounts of every citizen of the country.

He accused the Opposition parties of creating "misunderstanding" and "confusion" in the minds of the people by spreading "disinformation" about this issue.

Sable, while addressing a press conference to highlight the achievements during four years of NDA rule, added that this issue, of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank
accounts of people, was not in the BJP's manifesto either.

"Modi ji never said that Rs 15 lakh will be deposited into the accounts of citizens. It was never in the BJP's election manifesto," Sable said.

"The Opposition is creating misunderstanding and confusion in the minds of citizens by spreading disinformation about the Rs 15 lakh," Sable said.

He was speaking in Pimpri in Pune on Saturday.


Updated Date: May 27, 2018 20:54 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores