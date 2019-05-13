Narendra Modi mocks Digvijaya Singh for not voting, says 'even I went to Ahmedabad, but Diggi Raja didn't feel need to cast ballot'

Ratlam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for not casting his vote, stating that the Congress leader is setting an unhealthy precedent for young voters.

"The country is electing its representatives, even I went to Ahmedabad to cast my vote. The president and vice-president of the country were standing in queues to cast their votes. But 'Diggi Raja' didn't feel the need to cast his vote," he said while addressing an election rally in Ratlam on Monday.

"First-time voters are closely watching all the leaders on their mobile phones. You (Digvijaya) are teaching them not to vote, even though first-time voters want to cast votes in the name of the development of the nation. You are teaching them that it's not necessary to vote," he added.

Digvijaya, a registered voter in Raghogarh, was unable to cast his vote on Sunday during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, a move which he is facing widespread criticism for.

On Sunday, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Digvijaya's decision not to vote shows his attitude towards democracy.

"Diggi Raja behaved in a strange manner. He was so panicked that he did not go to cast his vote. Voting is our supreme duty in a democracy. For a person, who was the chief minister for 10 years, failing to poll his votes shows his attitude towards democracy," Chouhan said while addressing a gathering at Indore.

Rajgarh and Bhopal Lok Sabha seats went to polls on 12 May during the sixth phase of ongoing Lok Sabha election. The counting of votes will be done on 23 May.

Digvijaya is contesting the ongoing polls against BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal.

Follow LIVE updates on Lok Sabha Election 2019

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.